Typhoon #Hagibis has turned more to the NE and the eye with ~150km/h winds is now forecast to arrive at #Tokyo around 9pm tonight local time.



An updated full high def version of this video can be found here: https://t.co/IuVTL2Oi9b



Take care everyone in Japan#TyphoonHagibis pic.twitter.com/8z83rE8AHP