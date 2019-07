TOPSHOT - A woman is carried in a coffin by relatives during the annual "Procession of the Shrouds" to celebrate Saint Martha "the Saint of resurrection" in the village of Santa Marta de Ribarteme, northwestern Spain, near Nieves, on July 29, 2019. - People who have escaped death lie in caskets and are carried in procession by relatives in a thankful gesture for being kept alive. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)