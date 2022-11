‘Ciudad iPhone’ de China endurece medidas anticovid ante violentas protestas

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 23, 2022 shows a health worker taking a swab sample from a girl to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus at a collection station in Beijing. - China's daily Covid cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed on November 24, 2022, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving gruelling lockdowns and travel restrictions. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP) (JADE GAO/AFP)