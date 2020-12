Demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo's governor Joao Doria and the vaccination with Chinese immunizer against COVID-19 coronavirus, CoronaVac in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 8, 2020. - The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo will start vaccinating against COVID-19 with Chinese immunizer CoronaVac on January 25, which is on its last phase of study, Doria informed on December 7, 2020. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)