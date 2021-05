1 de 4

Libyan kids stand over a destroyed tank at Al-Katiba military base after it fall by the anti-Libyan Leader Moammar Gadhafi protesters few days ago, in Benghazi, Libya, on Thursday Feb. 24, 2011. A Libyan witness says a Libyan army unit has blasted a minaret of a mosque in a city west of Tripoli. The witness tells The Associated Press by telephone that several protesters, who have been camped inside and outside the mosque while demanding the ouster of Moammar Gadhafi, have been killed or seriously wounded in Thursday's attack. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)