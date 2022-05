Doce condenados por corrupción en industria del níquel de Cuba

Expandir Reproducción automática 1 de 2

Undated file picture showing Cuba's biggest nickel plant Pedro Soto Alba --popularly known as Moa plant- in Moa, in Holguin province. A Cuban court has convicted 12 officials from the state-owned firm on charges of corruption, including three former deputy ministers, the Communist Party-run Granma newspaper said on August 20, 2012. AFP PHOTO (STR)