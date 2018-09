Turkey and Russia have agreed to a demilitarised zone in Idlib of just 15-20km (the yellow and orange area on the map). It's not clear whether this will also be a no-fly zone, but it's not big enough to shelter all of Idlib's 3 million civilians #EyesOnIdlib #ادلب #أنقذوا_ادلب pic.twitter.com/0DCzuBYYNd