La economía israelí sufre un golpe sin precedentes por el conflicto con Hamás

Israeli soliders ride in their armoured vehicles towards the border with the Gaza Strip on October 16, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP)