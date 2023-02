Indígenas de Ecuador rompen diálogo con el gobierno de Lasso

Demonstrators block a road near El Arbolito park in Quito, on June 21, 2022, on the ninth consecutive day of protests against the government. - The head of Ecuador's armed forces on Tuesday denounced as a "grave threat" to democracy the wave of Indigenous-led fuel price protests that have triggered regional states of emergency and a curfew in the capital Quito. (Photo by Veronica LOMBEIDA / AFP) (VERONICA LOMBEIDA/AFP)