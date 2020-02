(FILES) This file photo taken on August 27, 1957 shows Pope Pius XII, head of the Catholic Church from March 2, 1939 to his death on October 9, 1958, blessing faithfulls during the Young Christian Workers congress at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. - The entire Vatican archives of the pontificate of Pope Pius XII (1939-1958) are to open on March 2, 2020, a decision which had been called for decades by Jewish historians and organizations. (Photo by - / AFP)