Honduras extradita a exdiputado a Estados Unidos por cargos de narcotráfico

Members of the Honduran Special Forces escort former deputy for the National Party of Honduras, Midence Oqueli Martinez Turcios (C), before being handed over to the DEA for his extradition to the US for alleged links to drug trafficking, at the Hernan Acosta Mejia air base in Tegucigalpa on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) (ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP)