Guatemala extraditó a cuatro ciudadanos a Estados Unidos por tráfico de migrantes

Alba Sanchez, mother of Nicaraguan migrant Jose Galeano, and her grandson see Jose (out of frame) leave on a bus to continue his journey to the United States in Leon, some 100 km from Managua, on October 28, 2022. - After working as a farmer, gardener, and construction worker, Jose Galeano, a 35-year-old former veterinary student, is one of the thousands of migrants fleeing en masse from Nicaragua, Latin America's second poorest country, to the United States. (Photo by AFP) (STR/AFP)