Asesinan a político del partido del presidente electo de Guatemala

People demonstrate to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, anti-corruption prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, and other judicial officials accused of generating an electoral crisis ahead of a runoff vote in Guatemala City on July 24, 2023. Guatemala experienced a new day of protests on Monday in several cities of the country, and some businesses closed temporarily in a "national strike" to demand "free elections", following the criminal investigation against one of the parties that will compete in the ballot on August 20. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP)