Japan's auto giant Honda employee Naoko Imai displays the new scooter "Zoomer" which features an uncowled "naked" design at the company's headquaters in Tokyo 24 May 2001. The Zoomer, equiped with a 50cc liquid cooled 4-stroke engine and extra-wide tires, has large space beneath the seat to carry unusually shaped items like a skateboard. Honda will put it on the market 01 June with a price of 189,000 yen (1,560 USD). AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO