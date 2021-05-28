1 de 3
Japan's auto giant Honda employee Naoko Imai displays the new scooter "Zoomer" which features an uncowled "naked" design at the company's headquaters in Tokyo 24 May 2001. The Zoomer, equiped with a 50cc liquid cooled 4-stroke engine and extra-wide tires, has large space beneath the seat to carry unusually shaped items like a skateboard. Honda will put it on the market 01 June with a price of 189,000 yen (1,560 USD). AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO
A Japan mobile telecommunication giant NTT DoCoMo employee displays a model of the newest mobile phone handset of FOMA or "freedom of mobile multimedia access" as Docomo started a trial service of FOMA which enables consumers to watch a videophone with a maximum 384 kbps of data communication, at NTT DoCoMo's branch in Tokyo, 30 May 2001. NTT DoCoMo will start world's first third generation mobile communication service from October after the four-month trial service. AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO
