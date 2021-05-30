3 de 3

Japanese female illusionist, Tenko Hikita, displays a Belgian made 3D cubic puzzle, "Blackhole", moving small cubes inside a large cube and to make the same pattern on the surface, during a press preview in Tokyo, 10 July 2002. Japanese toy giant Takara will put it on the Japanese market at the end of this month with a price of 1,780 yen (15 USD) for the first time in Asia. AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO