Japanese electronics giant Sony employee Yumi Matsui displays the new IC-memory recorder "ICD-S1", which enables a user to record a maximum of 47 hours, 26 minutes of sound data on the built-in 128 MB flash memory, at the company's head office in Tokyo, 15 July 2002. Sony will put it on the market 21 July with an estimated price of 32,000 yen (270 USD). AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO
Designer for Japanese lingerie maker Triumph International, Mayumi Tanaka, displays the glass made brassiere "Cinderella Bra", with angel patterns etched on the cups and Swarovski crystals/beads woven straps and side parts, at the company's showroom in Tokyo, 15 July 2002. The Cinderella Bra was designed for the company's next campaign girl who will be chosen next month. AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO
Japanese female illusionist, Tenko Hikita, displays a Belgian made 3D cubic puzzle, "Blackhole", moving small cubes inside a large cube and to make the same pattern on the surface, during a press preview in Tokyo, 10 July 2002. Japanese toy giant Takara will put it on the Japanese market at the end of this month with a price of 1,780 yen (15 USD) for the first time in Asia. AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO
No hay límites para conseguir actualmente esos raros antojos.
Adiós cinta. Sony sacó al mercado su grabadora ICD-S1, con la cual es posible almacenar hasta 47 horas de grabación sin necesidad de casette. Tendrá un costo de $270. (Foto: AFP)
Va de nuevo. Acomodar las caras de un cubo fue un juego que causó sensación hace unos años, pero ahora regresa una versión en tercera dimensión llamada El abismo negro del gigante de juguetes japonés Takara.(Foto: AFP)
Cenicienta . Este sostén diseñado por Triumph y llamado Cinderella, fue realizado con cristales de Swarovski.(Foto: AFP)