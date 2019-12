(FILES) In this file photograph taken on March 26, 2019, a worker looks at pipes at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, north-eastern Germany. - Russia expects to complete construction of the major Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea despite approval by the US Senate of sanctions against companies working on the project, the Kremlin said December 18, 2019. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)