FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a conference involving its review of its interest-rate policy strategy and communications, in Chicago, USA. Fed chair Jay Powell and the European Central Bank are signalling that more stimulus could be on the way which has sent stocks higher, but an international forum for central bankers is warning Sunday June 30, 2019, that the global economic recovery will need further support to get past its current shaky stretch. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, FILE)