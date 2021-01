(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 24, 2020 This photograph taken on September 24, 2020 shows a physical imitation of a Bitcoin at a crypto currency "Bitcoin Change" shop, near Grand Bazaar, in Istanbul. - Bitcoin's price broke all-time high at the end of 2020, but the return to this market by individual investors has exacerbated price volatility, prompting many market watchers to advise caution. In less than 72 hours, bitcoin followed a 20% rise which took it to its all-time high on Sunday, at $ 34,792, then a plunge of the same magnitude to rebound: around 4:10 p.m. GMT on Monday, it was trading at $ 31,480. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)