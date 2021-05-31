1 de 3
Ayako Nakamori, employee of Japan's trading company Nichimen Corporation, introduces their new digital still camera "Che-ez SPYZ" with 350,000 pixel CMOS image sensor at its headquarters in Tokyo, 04 September 2001. The firm will put the small camera on domestic market from the end of September with a price of about 8,000 yen (67 USD). AFP PHOTO/Toru YAMANAKA
Japan's electronics giant Matsushita unveils the world's lightest and thinenst CD player "SL-CT790", measuring 136mm in diameter, 15.8mm in thickness and weighing only 127g, at the company's showroom in Tokyo 03 September 2001. Matsushita will put it on the domestic market 01 October with estimated price of 18,000 yen (150 USD). AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO
Japan's telecommunication giant NTT DoCoMo President Keiji Tachikawa shows the third generation mobile phone handset during a press conference in Tokyo, 03 September 2001. The company will launch the world's first third generation mobile phone service 01 October. AFP PHOTO/Yoshikazu TSUNO
La comodidad de tener aparatos cada vez menos pesados y de menor tamaño sigue siendo parte de la novedad tecnológica.
Pequeño click. La empresa japonesa Nichiman diseñó la pequeña cámara digital Cha-ez SPYZ, de 350.000 pixeles, fabricada en acero. El aparato, uno de los más pequeños disponibles actualmente, estará a la venta a finales de setiembre con un precio que rondará los $70, según los voceros de la compañía.