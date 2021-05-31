10 septiembre, 2001
La comodidad de tener aparatos cada vez menos pesados y de menor tamaño sigue siendo parte de la novedad tecnológica.

Pequeño click. La empresa japonesa Nichiman diseñó la pequeña cámara digital Cha-ez SPYZ, de 350.000 pixeles, fabricada en acero. El aparato, uno de los más pequeños disponibles actualmente, estará a la venta a finales de setiembre con un precio que rondará los $70, según los voceros de la compañía.