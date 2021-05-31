1 de 3

Ayako Nakamori, employee of Japan's trading company Nichimen Corporation, introduces their new digital still camera "Che-ez SPYZ" with 350,000 pixel CMOS image sensor at its headquarters in Tokyo, 04 September 2001. The firm will put the small camera on domestic market from the end of September with a price of about 8,000 yen (67 USD). AFP PHOTO/Toru YAMANAKA