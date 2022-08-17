Vistazo a la novena jornada del torneo Apertura-2022 del fútbol mexicano

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 9a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:
- Martes:
Mazatlán 1 Oswaldo Alanís (86)
Querétaro 1 Raúl Torres (83)
Atlas 0
Juárez 1 Jesús Dueñas (64)
Puebla 2 Martín Barragán (14), Jordi Cortizo (64)
Necaxa 2 Facundo Batista (53), Agustín Oliveros (83)
- Miércoles:
(00h00 GMT)
Toluca
Monterrey
(02h05 GMT)
Pachuca
América
Cruz Azul
Tijuana
- Jueves:
(00h05 GMT)
Santos
León
(02h05 GMT)
Atlético San Luis
Pumas
- Martes 13 de septiembre:
(02h05 GMT)
Guadalajara
Tigres
Posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC DIF
1. Toluca 20 9 6 2 1 17 10 7
2. Monterrey 19 8 6 1 1 19 9 10
3. Tigres 18 8 6 0 2 11 6 5
4. Necaxa 13 9 4 1 4 11 11 0
5. Pachuca 12 7 3 3 1 7 4 3
6. Puebla 12 9 2 6 1 14 12 2
7. Tijuana 11 8 3 2 3 11 11 0
8. Santos 10 7 3 1 3 11 9 2
9. América 10 7 3 1 3 10 9 1
10. Juárez 10 9 2 4 3 7 7 0
11. Mazatlán 10 9 2 4 3 11 12 -1
12. León 9 8 2 3 3 10 16 -6
13. Pumas 8 7 1 5 1 7 9 -2
14. Atlético San Luis 8 9 1 5 3 6 8 -2
15. Atlas 8 9 2 2 5 10 13 -3
16. Cruz Azul 8 8 2 2 4 11 16 -5
17. Guadalajara 6 8 0 6 2 5 7 -2
18. Querétaro 4 9 0 4 5 8 17 -9
bds/str/cl