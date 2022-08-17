Cables

Vistazo a la novena jornada del torneo Apertura-2022 del fútbol mexicano

Por AFP

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 9a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:

- Martes:

Mazatlán 1 Oswaldo Alanís (86)

Querétaro 1 Raúl Torres (83)

Atlas 0

Juárez 1 Jesús Dueñas (64)

Puebla 2 Martín Barragán (14), Jordi Cortizo (64)

Necaxa 2 Facundo Batista (53), Agustín Oliveros (83)

- Miércoles:

(00h00 GMT)

Toluca

Monterrey

(02h05 GMT)

Pachuca

América

Cruz Azul

Tijuana

- Jueves:

(00h05 GMT)

Santos

León

(02h05 GMT)

Atlético San Luis

Pumas

- Martes 13 de septiembre:

(02h05 GMT)

Guadalajara

Tigres

Posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC DIF

1. Toluca 20 9 6 2 1 17 10 7

2. Monterrey 19 8 6 1 1 19 9 10

3. Tigres 18 8 6 0 2 11 6 5

4. Necaxa 13 9 4 1 4 11 11 0

5. Pachuca 12 7 3 3 1 7 4 3

6. Puebla 12 9 2 6 1 14 12 2

7. Tijuana 11 8 3 2 3 11 11 0

8. Santos 10 7 3 1 3 11 9 2

9. América 10 7 3 1 3 10 9 1

10. Juárez 10 9 2 4 3 7 7 0

11. Mazatlán 10 9 2 4 3 11 12 -1

12. León 9 8 2 3 3 10 16 -6

13. Pumas 8 7 1 5 1 7 9 -2

14. Atlético San Luis 8 9 1 5 3 6 8 -2

15. Atlas 8 9 2 2 5 10 13 -3

16. Cruz Azul 8 8 2 2 4 11 16 -5

17. Guadalajara 6 8 0 6 2 5 7 -2

18. Querétaro 4 9 0 4 5 8 17 -9

