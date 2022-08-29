Cables

Vistazo a la fecha de la Liga argentina

Por AFP

- Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la fecha 16 de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Central Cba. 2 Martínez (10), López (54)

Lanús 2 Sand (35 -penal-), Blando (43)

Arsenal 1 Pittón (51)

Huracán 1 Cristaldo (58)

-Sábado:

San Lorenzo 1 Gattoni (79)

Rosario Central 1 Malcorra (75)

Newell's 1 Pérez (10)

Godoy Cruz 2 Ojeda (2), Ramírez (74)

Banfield 1 Domingo (46)

Defensa y J. 2 Togni (17), Gutiérrez (29 -penal-)

Talleres 1 Valoyes (50 -penal-)

Racing 1 Alcaraz (36)

Argentinos 0

Platense 2 Morgantini (42), Costa (54)

Tigre 1 Retegui (69 -penal-)

River 1 Solari (36)

-Domingo:

Barracas Central 1 Goltz (36, en contra)

Colón 0

Sarmiento 0

Gimnasia LP 0

Independiente 1 Soñora (11)

Vélez 1 Pratto (89)

Boca 2 Langoni (77 y 87)

Atl. Tucumán 1 Lotti (16)

Unión 0

Aldosivi 0

Estudiantes 1 Castro (7)

Patronato 0

Las posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Atlético Tucumán 32 16 9 5 2 19 8

2. Gimnasia LP 30 16 8 6 2 16 7

3. Huracán 28 16 7 7 2 19 12

4. Godoy Cruz 28 16 8 4 4 20 14

5. Argentinos 27 16 8 3 5 18 14

6. River Plate 26 16 7 5 4 25 14

7. Boca 26 16 8 2 6 21 21

8. Racing 25 16 6 7 3 23 14

9. Platense 25 16 6 7 3 17 13

10. San Lorenzo 24 16 5 9 2 22 17

11. Patronato 23 16 6 5 5 22 19

12. Estudiantes 22 16 6 4 6 16 17

13. Unión (1) 22 15 6 4 5 20 22

14. Newell's 20 16 5 5 6 14 16

15. Barracas Central 20 16 5 5 6 18 24

16. Tigre 19 16 4 7 5 22 21

17. Arsenal 19 16 3 10 3 16 17

18. Sarmiento 19 16 5 4 7 16 20

19. Rosario Central 19 16 5 4 7 12 16

20. Banfield 18 16 4 6 6 15 17

21. Central Córdoba 18 16 5 3 8 19 23

22. Defensa y Justicia 18 16 4 6 6 14 18

23. Colón 18 16 4 6 6 13 18

24. Talleres (1) 15 15 3 6 6 12 15

25. Independiente 15 16 3 6 7 15 19

26. Aldosivi 13 16 3 4 9 10 23

27. Vélez Sarsfield 12 16 1 9 6 17 22

28. Lanús 11 16 2 5 9 14 24

(1) Tienen pendiente su partido de la fecha 11.

