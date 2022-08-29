Vistazo a la fecha de la Liga argentina

- Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la fecha 16 de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Central Cba. 2 Martínez (10), López (54)
Lanús 2 Sand (35 -penal-), Blando (43)
Arsenal 1 Pittón (51)
Huracán 1 Cristaldo (58)
-Sábado:
San Lorenzo 1 Gattoni (79)
Rosario Central 1 Malcorra (75)
Newell's 1 Pérez (10)
Godoy Cruz 2 Ojeda (2), Ramírez (74)
Banfield 1 Domingo (46)
Defensa y J. 2 Togni (17), Gutiérrez (29 -penal-)
Talleres 1 Valoyes (50 -penal-)
Racing 1 Alcaraz (36)
Argentinos 0
Platense 2 Morgantini (42), Costa (54)
Tigre 1 Retegui (69 -penal-)
River 1 Solari (36)
-Domingo:
Barracas Central 1 Goltz (36, en contra)
Colón 0
Sarmiento 0
Gimnasia LP 0
Independiente 1 Soñora (11)
Vélez 1 Pratto (89)
Boca 2 Langoni (77 y 87)
Atl. Tucumán 1 Lotti (16)
Unión 0
Aldosivi 0
Estudiantes 1 Castro (7)
Patronato 0
Las posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atlético Tucumán 32 16 9 5 2 19 8
2. Gimnasia LP 30 16 8 6 2 16 7
3. Huracán 28 16 7 7 2 19 12
4. Godoy Cruz 28 16 8 4 4 20 14
5. Argentinos 27 16 8 3 5 18 14
6. River Plate 26 16 7 5 4 25 14
7. Boca 26 16 8 2 6 21 21
8. Racing 25 16 6 7 3 23 14
9. Platense 25 16 6 7 3 17 13
10. San Lorenzo 24 16 5 9 2 22 17
11. Patronato 23 16 6 5 5 22 19
12. Estudiantes 22 16 6 4 6 16 17
13. Unión (1) 22 15 6 4 5 20 22
14. Newell's 20 16 5 5 6 14 16
15. Barracas Central 20 16 5 5 6 18 24
16. Tigre 19 16 4 7 5 22 21
17. Arsenal 19 16 3 10 3 16 17
18. Sarmiento 19 16 5 4 7 16 20
19. Rosario Central 19 16 5 4 7 12 16
20. Banfield 18 16 4 6 6 15 17
21. Central Córdoba 18 16 5 3 8 19 23
22. Defensa y Justicia 18 16 4 6 6 14 18
23. Colón 18 16 4 6 6 13 18
24. Talleres (1) 15 15 3 6 6 12 15
25. Independiente 15 16 3 6 7 15 19
26. Aldosivi 13 16 3 4 9 10 23
27. Vélez Sarsfield 12 16 1 9 6 17 22
28. Lanús 11 16 2 5 9 14 24
(1) Tienen pendiente su partido de la fecha 11.
