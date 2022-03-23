Cables

Un vistazo a la séptima fecha de la Copa de la Liga argentina

Por AFP

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la séptima fecha de la Copa de la Liga de primera división del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Aldosivi 3 Cauteruccio (8 -penal- y 22), Silva (57)

Patronato 1 Barrios (33 -penal-)

Tigre 4 Colidio (12), Magnín (33 -penal- y 57), Blondel (34)

Platense 0

Barracas C. 2 Bandiera (66), Ferreyra (74)

Sarmiento 1 Toledo (58)

-Sábado:

Lanús 0

Banfield 1 Lollo (65)

San Lorenzo 0

Huracán 0

Colón 0

Unión 0

Independiente 1 González (55)

Racing 2 Hauche (3), Copetti (85)

-Domingo:

Rosario Central 0

Newell's 1 García (51)

Gimnasia LP 1 Ramírez (90+5)

Estudiantes 1 Godoy (42)

River 0

Boca 1 Villa (53)

-Lunes:

Defensa y J. 1 Frías (4 -penal-)

Arsenal 1 Goñi (72)

Argentinos 1 Vera (74)

Vélez Sarsfield 0

-Martes:

Atl. Tucumán 0

Central Córdoba 1 Riaño (31)

Talleres 2 Méndez (24), Valoyes (77)

Godoy Cruz 1 Rodríguez (40)

Posiciones:

Zona 1

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Racing 15 7 4 3 0 14 5

2. Defensa y Justicia 14 7 4 2 1 14 11

3. Unión de Santa Fe 14 7 4 2 1 6 3

4. River Plate 13 7 4 1 2 13 5

5. Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 1 2 10 8

6. Banfield 11 7 3 2 2 11 7

7. Argentinos 11 7 3 2 2 8 7

8. Sarmiento 11 7 3 2 2 9 9

9. Platense 7 7 2 1 4 6 10

10. San Lorenzo 6 7 1 3 3 5 7

11. Gimnasia LP 6 7 1 3 3 6 16

12. Talleres 5 7 1 2 4 3 6

13. Patronato 4 7 1 1 5 4 11

14. Atlético Tucumán 4 7 1 1 5 3 13

Zona 2

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Estudiantes 14 7 4 2 1 12 9

2. Boca Juniors 14 7 4 2 1 9 6

3. Tigre 12 7 3 3 1 9 3

4. Colón 12 7 3 3 1 9 5

5. Aldosivi 10 7 3 1 3 8 7

6. Huracán 10 7 3 1 3 8 8

7. Central Córdoba 9 7 2 3 2 6 6

8. Barracas Central 9 7 3 0 4 9 12

9. Godoy Cruz 8 7 2 2 3 11 13

10. Independiente 7 7 1 4 2 9 10

11. Arsenal 7 7 1 4 2 8 9

12. Rosario Central 7 7 2 1 4 6 9

13. Lanús 6 7 1 3 3 6 7

14. Vélez Sarsfield 6 7 1 3 3 3 5

str/cl