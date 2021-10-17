Cables

Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Por AFP

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 8ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Watford 0

Liverpool 5 Mané (8), Firmino (37, 52, 90+1), Salah (54)

Aston Villa 2 Ings (48), McGinn (68)

Wolverhampton 3 Saiss (80), Coady (85), Neves (90+5)

Norwich City 0

Brighton 0

Mánchester City 2 Silva (12), De Bruyne (70)

Burnley 0

Leicester 4 Tielemans (31), Söyüncü (78), Vardy (83), Daka (90+1)

Mánchester United 2 Greenwood (19), Rashford (82)

Southampton 1 Broja (52)

Leeds 0

Brentford 0

Chelsea 1 Chilwell (45+1)

- Domingo:

Everton 0

West Ham 1 Ogbonna (74)

(15h30 GMT) Newcastle

Tottenham

- Lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Arsenal

Crystal Palace

