Un vistazo a la jornada alemana

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 16ª jornada de la liga alemana de fútbol:
- Martes:
Stuttgart 0
Bayern Múnich 5 Gnabry (40, 53, 74), Lewandowski (69, 72)
Wolfsburgo 2 Nmecha (8), Weghorst (51)
Colonia 3 Modeste (34, 89), Uth (73)
Maguncia 4 Lee (19), Hack (41), Widmer (49), Boëtius (79)
Hertha Berlín 0
Arminia Bielefeld 2 Okugawa (51), Wimmer (69)
Bochum 0
- Miércoles:
B. Moenchengladbach 2 Neuhaus (6), Bensebaini (54 penal)
Eintracht Fráncfort 3 Borré Amaury (45), Lindström (50), Kamada (55)
(19h30 GMT) Borussia Dortmund
Greuther Furth
Bayer Leverkusen
Hoffenheim
1. FC Union Berlin
Friburgo
Augsburgo
RB Leipzig
