Un vistazo a la fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la décima fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino:
Sábado:
Sarmiento 1 López (58)
Colón 3 Rodríguez (19 -penal-), Bernardi (86), Abila (90+3)
Central Córdoba 1 López (75)
Racing 3 Copetti (27 y 49), Alcaraz (85)
Domingo:
Independiente 0
Atl. Tucumán 1 Lotti (1)
Tigre 3 Cabrera (13), Menossi (22), Colidio (47)
Platense 0
Aldosivi 0
River 3 Palavecino (71), Beltrán (73), Borja (75)
Gimnasia LP 1 Alemán (28 -penal-)
Lanús 0
Boca 3 Fernández (10), Rojo (58), Villa (67)
Estudiantes 1 Morel (76)
-Lunes:
San Lorenzo 1 Barrios (90)
Talleres 1 Catalán (10)
Banfield 1 Coronel (39)
Argentinos 1 Torrén (90+11 -penal-)
Newell's 1 Garro (90+4)
Defensa y Justicia 2 Fernández (5), Duarte (47)
Unión 2 Machuca (33), Zenón (90+2)
Godoy Cruz 1 Larrosa (90+6)
Vélez 1 Bou (6 -penal-)
Huracán 1 Garré (57)
-Martes:
Arsenal
Rosario Central
Barracas C.
Patronato
Las posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atlético Tucumán 22 10 6 4 0 10 3
2. Argentinos 20 10 6 2 2 15 9
3. Racing 18 10 5 3 2 16 8
4. Gimnasia LP 18 10 5 3 2 10 6
5. Unión 18 10 5 3 2 18 16
6. Godoy Cruz 17 10 5 2 3 12 8
7. Huracán 17 10 4 5 1 11 8
. Platense 17 10 4 5 1 11 8
9. Newell's 16 10 4 4 2 10 7
10. River Plate 15 10 4 3 3 15 10
11. Boca 15 10 5 0 5 16 16
12. Patronato 14 9 4 2 3 12 11
13. San Lorenzo 13 10 2 7 1 14 12
14. Banfield 13 10 4 3 3 12 10
15. Colón 13 10 3 4 3 10 9
16. Defensa y Justicia 13 10 3 4 3 11 12
17. Arsenal 12 9 2 6 1 11 10
18. Tigre 12 10 3 3 4 14 14
19. Sarmiento 11 10 3 2 5 9 11
20. Estudiantes 11 10 3 2 5 13 16
21. Rosario Central 11 9 3 2 4 4 7
22. Barracas Central 9 9 2 3 4 11 15
23. Talleres 9 10 2 3 5 6 10
24. Vélez Sarsfield 8 10 1 5 4 10 13
25. Independiente 8 10 2 2 6 8 14
26. Central Córdoba 8 10 2 2 6 10 17
27. Lanús 6 10 1 3 6 9 16
28. Aldosivi 5 10 1 2 7 6 18
Str/ma