Un vistazo a la fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la décima fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino:

Sábado:

Sarmiento 1 López (58)

Colón 3 Rodríguez (19 -penal-), Bernardi (86), Abila (90+3)

Central Córdoba 1 López (75)

Racing 3 Copetti (27 y 49), Alcaraz (85)

Domingo:

Independiente 0

Atl. Tucumán 1 Lotti (1)

Tigre 3 Cabrera (13), Menossi (22), Colidio (47)

Platense 0

Aldosivi 0

River 3 Palavecino (71), Beltrán (73), Borja (75)

Gimnasia LP 1 Alemán (28 -penal-)

Lanús 0

Boca 3 Fernández (10), Rojo (58), Villa (67)

Estudiantes 1 Morel (76)

-Lunes:

San Lorenzo 1 Barrios (90)

Talleres 1 Catalán (10)

Banfield 1 Coronel (39)

Argentinos 1 Torrén (90+11 -penal-)

Newell's 1 Garro (90+4)

Defensa y Justicia 2 Fernández (5), Duarte (47)

Unión 2 Machuca (33), Zenón (90+2)

Godoy Cruz 1 Larrosa (90+6)

Vélez 1 Bou (6 -penal-)

Huracán 1 Garré (57)

-Martes:

Arsenal

Rosario Central

Barracas C.

Patronato

Las posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Atlético Tucumán 22 10 6 4 0 10 3

2. Argentinos 20 10 6 2 2 15 9

3. Racing 18 10 5 3 2 16 8

4. Gimnasia LP 18 10 5 3 2 10 6

5. Unión 18 10 5 3 2 18 16

6. Godoy Cruz 17 10 5 2 3 12 8

7. Huracán 17 10 4 5 1 11 8

. Platense 17 10 4 5 1 11 8

9. Newell's 16 10 4 4 2 10 7

10. River Plate 15 10 4 3 3 15 10

11. Boca 15 10 5 0 5 16 16

12. Patronato 14 9 4 2 3 12 11

13. San Lorenzo 13 10 2 7 1 14 12

14. Banfield 13 10 4 3 3 12 10

15. Colón 13 10 3 4 3 10 9

16. Defensa y Justicia 13 10 3 4 3 11 12

17. Arsenal 12 9 2 6 1 11 10

18. Tigre 12 10 3 3 4 14 14

19. Sarmiento 11 10 3 2 5 9 11

20. Estudiantes 11 10 3 2 5 13 16

21. Rosario Central 11 9 3 2 4 4 7

22. Barracas Central 9 9 2 3 4 11 15

23. Talleres 9 10 2 3 5 6 10

24. Vélez Sarsfield 8 10 1 5 4 10 13

25. Independiente 8 10 2 2 6 8 14

26. Central Córdoba 8 10 2 2 6 10 17

27. Lanús 6 10 1 3 6 9 16

28. Aldosivi 5 10 1 2 7 6 18

