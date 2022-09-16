Resultados y clasificación del campeonato de fútbol inglés

Resultados de los partidos de la 8ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Viernes:
Nottingham - Fulham 2 - 3
Aston Villa - Southampton 1 - 0
- Sábado:
(11h30 GMT) Wolverhampton - Manchester City
(14h00 GMT) Newcastle - AFC Bournemouth
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham - Leicester
- Domingo:
(11h00 GMT) Brentford - Arsenal
(13h15 GMT) Everton - West Ham
. Aplazados
Chelsea - Liverpool
Manchester United - Leeds
Brighton - Crystal Palace
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Arsenal 15 6 5 0 1 14 7 7
2. Manchester City 14 6 4 2 0 20 6 14
3. Tottenham 14 6 4 2 0 12 5 7
4. Brighton 13 6 4 1 1 11 5 6
5. Manchester United 12 6 4 0 2 8 8 0
6. Fulham 11 7 3 2 2 12 11 1
7. Chelsea 10 6 3 1 2 8 9 -1
8. Liverpool 9 6 2 3 1 15 6 9
9. Brentford 9 6 2 3 1 15 9 6
10. Leeds 8 6 2 2 2 10 10 0
11. Newcastle 7 6 1 4 1 7 6 1
12. Southampton 7 7 2 1 4 7 11 -4
13. Aston Villa 7 7 2 1 4 6 10 -4
14. AFC Bournemouth 7 6 2 1 3 5 18 -13
15. Wolverhampton 6 6 1 3 2 3 4 -1
16. Crystal Palace 6 6 1 3 2 7 9 -2
17. Everton 4 6 0 4 2 4 6 -2
18. West Ham 4 6 1 1 4 3 8 -5
19. Nottingham 4 7 1 1 5 6 17 -11
20. Leicester 1 6 0 1 5 8 16 -8
