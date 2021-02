Eduardo Hernandez, owner of a private restaurant and a tobacco cultivator, works in his land in Vinales, Cuba, on January 28, 2021. - At the foot of the majestic rock formations of Vinales, the terraces of the restaurants look empty and the lodgings have closed. With the arrival of COVID-19, the incipient prosperity of this Cuban town came to a halt and people abandoned tourism jobs to return to work the land. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)