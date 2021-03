An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows CCTV footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3, as she walked along the A205 Poynders Road, from the junction with Cavendish Road, in the direction of Tulse Hill in south London. - A police officer in London's diplomatic protection force was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman while she was walking home, police said. The arrest follow a week-long investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard, who vanished while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on the evening of March 3. (Photo by - / METROPOLITAN POLICE / AFP)