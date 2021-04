Players of "Las Diablillas de Hondzonot", wait for their turn to play during a softball match against "Guerreras de Piste", in Hondzonot, municipality of Tulum, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, on April 3, 2021. - Barefoot and in finely embroidered white dresses, a group of indigenous women leap onto the diamond. They are Las Diablillas de Hondzonot, a softball team that defies stereotypes in a community in southeastern Mexico. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP)