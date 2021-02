This photo taken on January 30, 2021 shows a cow interrupting a camper's meal as it wanders into their tent on the remote Grass Island, also known as Tap Mun, in northeast Hong Kong as the animals struggle to find enough food thanks to a sudden influx of day-trippers and campers in a city where international travel has been all by stamped out by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - While many hope the Year of the Ox starting on February 12 will herald times of plenty, a herd of wild cows in Hong Kong is on the verge of starvation after visitors to their habitat surged during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Daniel SUEN / AFP) / TO GO WITH HongKong-environment-animal-Lunar-NewYear,FOCUS by Yan ZHAO