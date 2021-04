(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 12, 1961 Yuri Gagarin, 27, (1934-68) wearing cosmonaut helmet, prepares to board Soviet Vostok I spaceship at Baikonur rockets launch pad shortly before its take-off to became the first man to travel in space, completing a round-the-Earth circuit. - Sixty years ago Monday Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space, securing victory for Moscow in its race with Washington and marking a new chapter in the history of space exploration. (Photo by - / AFP)