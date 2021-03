Anas Ali, a 27-year-old Syrian citizen journalist and refugee poses for a picture in France's capital Paris on February 27, 2021, while holding photos of himself (L to R) one from ten years prior, and one when was injured in 2013 while covering fighting between rebel and government sides. - Originally from the town of Kafr Batna in the long-time rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the doorstep of Damascus, Ali has lived in France as a refugee since 2019. At the start of the conflict his name was on government's wanted list over charges of filming demonstrations. His parents' house was raided several times and ultimately he surrendered himself, signing a pledge to stop filming. He remained in Ghouta until it fell to government control in early 2018 after years of bombardment and a devastating siege. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)