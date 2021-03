An arrangement of UK daily newspapers photographed as an illustration in Brighton on March 8, 2021, shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on US broadcaster CBS. - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey went much further than expected and will be hugely damaging to the royal family, British media said Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, delivered "enough bombshells to sink a flotilla", reported The Daily Telegraph, as the dust settled on the broadcast in the United States on Sunday night. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)