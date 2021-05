People protest against a tax reform bill they say will leave them poorer as the country battles its deadliest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic, in Cali, Colombia, on May 1, 2021. - Colombian President Ivan Duque caved in on April 30 to widespread anger and said he would overhaul the proposed tax reform. Duque announced he was shelving clauses that would lower the income tax threshold to broaden the tax base and raise value-added taxes on goods and services. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)