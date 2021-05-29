SAN JOSE - The Costa Rican Minister of Labor, Farid Ayales, yesterday announced that the Foundation for Human Development in Central America (FUNDEHCA in Spanish) will resume, next Monday, the procedures to issue the Seasonal Work Permit to illegal Nicaraguans.
Minister Ayales made the announcement yesterday, after a meeting he held with the ministers of foreign affairs of Costa Rica and Nicaragua, Fernando Naranjo and Emilio Alvarez, last Thursday. At the conference, the Costa Rican officials pledged to activate the issue of the document.
The granting of the permits was halted after last November 17, when judicial agents searched Minister Ayales' office allegedly because there were anomalies in the fees FUNDEHCA charged the Nicaraguans for the permit, which legalizes the stay of the foreigners in Costa Rica.
Minister Ayales asserted that the Ministry of Labor has not stopped the issue of the permit to Nicaraguans who began the procedures to obtain it before last October 31. This date was the deadline for Nicaraguans to request from their embassy in San José a special passport that is a must to get the temporary work permit.
Nicaraguan Minister Alvarez said he had been worried by the fact that the procedure to grant his countrymen the permit had been interrupted. However, he added that he was satisfied with the arrangement attained on Thursday.
The foreign official remarked that he is also hopeful for an improvement of the condition of his countrymen in Costa Rica after a meeting that the ministers of foreign affairs and of labor from the two neighboring nations are to hold next January 7.
La Nación yesterday spoke to several Nicaraguan illegals who gathered at La Merced Park in San José and they asserted that the procedures to obtain the work permit are rather slow.
One of them, Noé Silva, who has lived here for seven years, said that a brother of his submitted all the proper documents a month and a half ago but has not received a response yet.
``They should accelerate the issue of the permits and of the passports, because we have been treated well but the procedures have been too lengthy,'' Roberto Rey contributed.
Waiting for a resolution
Minister Ayales remarked that the granting of permits to Nicaraguans who submit their documents starting next Monday will depend on a resolution from the General Comptroller of the Republic's Office.
To that end, he submitted a repeal plea last Thursday through which he expects a confirmation of the cooperation agreement between his ministry and FUNDEHCA, through which authorizes the Foundation to handle the permits.
``We are waiting for the Comptroller to resolve our plea or, if it cannot be done, for him to let us know what is the procedure to be followed in a case like this,'' he said.