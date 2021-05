2 de 2

Derrick Monk, producer for James Brown kisses the statue of James Brown, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2006, in Augusta, Ga. Flowers were left at the base of the statue in tribute to Brown, who died Monday in Atlanta. He was 73. (AP Photo/The Augusta Chronicle, Annette M. Drowlette) ** MAGS OUT, NO SALES, TV OUT ONLINE OUT **