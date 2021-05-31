SAN JOSE - Last year, Costa Rica recovered part of the ground lost to poverty between 1995 and 1996, because some 17,000 families improved their income and were able to satisfy their basic needs.
This became evident in the Household Survey carried out by the Statistics and Censuses Bureau in July 1997.
However, there are still some 139,000 households -- one in every five families with known income -- who lack enough resources for each of their members to properly satisfy his needs of food, clothing, and housing.
An example is the one at the household of Vilma Cecilia Méndez, who lives in León XIII with her husband and two children, ages 11 and 6, and who do not have a fixed income.
According to the Minister of Planning, Leonardo Garnier, two reasons explain the reduction of the number of poor households: an increase in employment and real minimum salaries.
Researcher Víctor Hugo Céspedes agrees with Minister Garnier. He pointed out that there is enough evidence pointing to the fact that when production increases, income improves and poverty decreases; therefore, he asserts, production is excellent medicine to attack poverty.
The major presidential candidates were pleased with the news, even though their comments on it were different. The candidate of the opposition Social Christian Unity Party, Miguel Angel Rodríguez, asserted that ``It is not enough. The decrease should have taken place throughout the (four-year Figueres) administration.'' The candidate of the ruling National Liberation Party, José Miguel Corrales, said that this was an attainment that should fill Costa Ricans with joy.
Makeup
According to the interpretation of the spokespreson for the social team of the Figueres administration, Rebeca Grynspan, the results of the survey of households show that, besides the reduction in the overall number of poor families, there was also a decrease in the intensity and depth of the problem.
By intensity she meant that the gap between the per capita income of the families and the income deemed minimum to satisfy the basic needs decreased; that is, that a larger number of households are close to leaving poverty behind.
Regarding depth, she explained that the indicators show that in 1997 the number of very poor families was reduced. According to the survey, the number of households suffering ``extreme poverty'' decreased to 5.66 per cent (some 37,000 families), the lowest figure in the last decade, Grynspan and the coordinator of the economic team, Vice President Rodrigo Oreamuno, remarked.
This means that many families whose per capita income was not enough even to properly feed themselves are now able to satisfy that need, although they still cannot properly satisfy those of clothing and housing.
Grynspan admitted that the struggle against poverty is far from over and that it demands continued efforts.
Compared to other countries, Costa Rica excels as one of the nations with the lowest levels of poverty.