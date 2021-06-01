MANAGUA - The Nicaraguan army sent troops to the northern Atlantic region of the country to combat millitary groups assembled by former Sandinista members, who took over important roads.
A millitary spokesperson said that about 200 soldiers were sent in MI-17 helicopters to reestablish access to the mining locations of Rosita, Bonanza and Siuna, the former Sandinista bases of Mulukuku and Waslala, which are all in the hands of the Andrés Castro United Front (FUAC, in Spanish).
Meanwhile, several former Central American presidents in Guatemala did not rule out the possibilty of speaking with Sandinista leader, Daniel Ortega, to facilitate dialogue and to work to solve the crises in Nicaragua.
Soon after the approximately 180 rebels' maneuvers, Milton Sandoval, spokesperson for the Nicaraguan army, said that the presence of 200 army soldiers could lead to clashes.
The troops were sent to disperse the FUAC members located on sidewalks in the North Atlantic region and in the villages of Siuna, Mulukukú, and Waslala, in Matagalpa.
``The army did not come out to fight, but to be present in areas where we have to guarantee the safety of our citizens'', said Sandoval. But he also added that ``it is probable that confrontation will occur''.
``The government decided to send troops to the region, after the FUAC took charge of several roads and stopped the vehicles of civilians'', he added.
Another government source said that they are ``trying to put pressure the rebels so they will start talking and will move to a preestablished security area to discuss their disarmament''.
María Eugenia Barquero, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said that the troops were sent to reestablish order and guarantee the safety of the region's inhabitants. ``They will stay there to assure safe and efficient transportation''.
Conversations between the government and the FUAC started a month ago after the disarmament of the North Front 380. Afterwards, president Arnoldo Alemán announced that the army will fight all armed groups that refuse to discuss their own disarmament.