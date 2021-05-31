LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador - Some 2,500 newborn sea turtles, saved from being served at the dinner table while they were still soft-shelled eggs, were freed on the shores of San Diego, south of San Salvador.
Dozens of people who live off the sale of turtle eggs have recognized the importance of laying down measures to prevent the extinction of the species.
With dedication and willingness, each person who lives off this activity donates to a nursery a dozen eggs per each nest he finds. As reward, they are granted a document authorizing them as turtle-egg vendors.
Men, women, and children have joined efforts and this has allowed these people to return 10,000 turtles back to the sea in the past year.
``Our objective is to reward nature for giving us our daily bread,'' said Antonio Benavidez. He is both the chief of a turtle farm and director of the ecological committee of La Libertad, 45 kilometers south of San Salvador.
Between July and November, when thousands of turtles arrive at Salvadoran beaches to spawn, dozens of men, women and children leave their homes in the evening to look for the small eggs, a dozen of which will earn them between $1,75 and $4.
But as time passes, the ranks of arriving turtles have thinned. The decrease in the number of arrivals means also a drop in the income of many families, who depend on the eggs for a living.
``We want to prevent the disapearance of the turtle,'' Benavidez asserts. ``That is why we are now willingly giving a hand in their protection. We want future generations to know them."
Benavidez said so while showing a dozen baby turtles, born after forty-six days buried in their nests in the sand.
Braving tall waves, under a bright sun, 2,500 turtles entered the sea after dozens of children helped them to survive by carrying them to the beach.
I feel happy to have contributed because I know that some of these turtles were born out of the six dozen eggs that I donated, " said Alfredo Meléndez, a 14 year old. He did so while he held in his hands a baby turtle he was carrying it to the sea.
Some of the turtles freed yesterday will come back in about seven years to lay dozens of eggs, many which will be sold at the market .
It is estimated that each sea turtle lays 8 to 12 dozen eggs at a time.
Each family that lives off the sale of turtle eggs earns approximately $50 a month.
We are trying to keep this important resource from extinction. It is very important for so many families," asserted Capt. Abraham Jiménez, the port director of La Libertad.
Currently, another 10,000 eggs are incubating. They are expected to hatch in the next two months and the egg vendors of La Libertad are looking forward to a new occasion to preserve the turtles and their livelihood.