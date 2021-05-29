SAN JOSE - The inking of a commercial agreement and of three pacts in the tourism, culture and sports, and culture and science areas were the fuel that the Chancellor of Russia, Yevgueni Primakov, used to warm up the relations between his nation and Costa Rica yesterday.
The agreements were signed in a meeting that the Russian official held with several Costa Rican authorities, including President José María Figueres, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Attending were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fernando Naranjo; the Minister of Foreign Trade, José Manuel Salazar, and the Minister of Tourism, Carlos Roesch.
However, the warming up was not limited to Costa Rica, because it extended to the other Central American countries and the Dominican Republic.
Chancellor Primakov signed the agreements with the ministers of foreign affairs of Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua, and with the vice chancellors of Guatemala, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic. They all signed a joint statement at 12:14 p.m. yesterday.
The document is comprised of an agreement to establish a dialogue and a consultation mechanism to stimulate investment and trade, as well as diplomatic, business, cultural, scientific and sports exchanges between the European country and the Central American nations.
Such progress came as no surprise because, as Chancellor Primakov had told La Nación earlier: ``I am greatly impressed with my stay in San José. It is a historical landmark which is going to help us jointly promote the development of Russia and of Central America and to improve our relations.''
President Figueres also had said earlier that the fact that this region and Russia now share the struggle for democracy, for the consolidation of peace and for opening their economies makes room for better economic and trade links than current ones.
On Iraq
President Figueres' early words were spoken after a breakfast-meeting he held with the Russian chancellor between 7:30 and 9:29 a.m. at the Presidential House.
That meeting had another objective too: ``Stating, in the name of a region which has had to pay such a dear price for peace and democracy, our appreciation to Chancellor Primakov for deactivating the dangerous situation that for the whole world was flaring up in Iraq, regarding the verification of that nation's programs of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons,'' President Figueres said.
Regarding the trade agreement with Russia, Foreign Trade Minister José Manuel Salazar explained that a consultation mechanism to promote commerce and the exchange of information on goods and services was established.
On the cooperation agreement in tourism, Minister Carlos Roesch said that the idea is to promote the arrival of Russian tourists to Costa Rica.
Foreign Minister Fernando Naranjo added that the meeting with Chancellor Primakov ``is the basis for an improved relation, of mutual benefit, between the nations.''