NICARAGUA
Demobilization continues
MANAGUA -Thirty-eight members of the rebel ``October 8 Forces'' surrendered their arms and demobilized yesterday in Yasica Sur, department of Matagalpa, the Ministry of Defense disclosed.
The sources said that the men, led by Benancio Alonso, had 18 AK-47s, 10 pounds of dynamite, 40 magazines, 700 bullets, and an M-79 rifle.
The Ministry of Defense asserted that the demobilization of all rebel groups operating in the northern and central areas of Nicaragua must be completed by next December 19.
The last band to be demobilized is the Andrés Castro United Front, which is comprised of some 300 former Sandinista military.
Over 400 inmates will be released
MANAGUA - More than 400 inmates will be pardoned in December by the National Assembly of Nicaragua, congressman Carlos Guerra disclosed.
He said that 67 others were denied the benefit by President Arnoldo Alemán, who partially vetoed the bill of the pardon, which initially included 511 prisoners.
Guerra further added that a total 2,000 inmates had been proposed for pardon by different sectors of the Nicaraguan society, including the Catholic and Protestant churches and human rights organizations.
EL SALVADOR
Nicaragua detained boat, five fishermen
SAN SALVADOR - A fishing boat and her five crewmen were detained by Nicaraguan patrol boats last Thursday evening, allegedly because they were operating in Nicaraguan waters, Cap. Miguel Angel Mejía disclosed yesterday.
The Salvadoran naval officer said that the boat ``León Dorado'' is owned by the San Marino Fishing Company and that it is the first industrial fishing boat detained in Nicaraguan waters. However, he pointed out, it is not a fact the boat was actually in waters of the neighboring country.
Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras have clashed repeatedly over fishing rights in the Gulf of Fonseca, on the Pacific Ocean, which the three nations share.
Police have seized 1.1 tons of drugs
SAN SALVADOR - The National Civil Police (NCP) reported yesterday that they have seized 1.1 tons of drugs so far this year.
According to the report, the overall amount of drugs includes 230.6 kilos (501.3 lbs.) of cocaine and 867 kilos (1,884.8 lbs.) of marijuana. The sum of the drugs was valued at $6.9 million.
The press release adds that the NCP have brought 32,954 people before court for different crimes.
HONDURAS
Border protocol
TEGUCIGALPA - The presidents of Honduras and El Salvador, Carlos Roberto Reina and Armando Calderón-Sol, respectively, will sign a protocol next December that will solve the problems thousands of nationals from the two countries suffer in areas next to the common border, the Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs, Delmer Urbizo, announced yesterday.
The agreement will regulate the problems of nationality and ownership of land, among others, which affect the residents in enclaves to which the two nations laid claim for over 100 years.
In 1992, a ruling by the International Court of Justice in The Hague ended the conflict, but because of it, thousands of Salvadorans now live in Honduran territory and thousands of Hondurans live in the neighboring country.
Ex-police officer turned terrorist
TEGUCIGALPA - Agents from the Direction of Criminal Investigation (DIC in Spanish) arrested Héctor Aguilar-Galo, a former lieutenant of the militarized police of Honduras who a week ago exploded a bomb near the embassy of Taiwan and who tried to blackmail a businessman, according to a DIC spokesman.
Aguilar, an expert in anti-terrorist operations, was caught while making a call and threatening to kill one of the sons of a restaurant owner . The former officer wanted the businessman to pay him $76,000 for the safety of his child, the source added.