HONDURAS
Ted Turner donation
TEGUCIGALPA - The United Nations Population Fund (FNUAP) said yesterday in a press release that a donation from the Ted Turner Foundation will be given through the UN to this Central American country.
$8 Million will be earmarked for reproductive health programs and to fight the impoverishment of women in several parts of the world. In Honduras, the two year long program is to be executed in this capital city, where it will aim for the prevention of pregnancies and provide health services for some 200,000 women aged 10 to 19 living in marginal areas.
The release did not specify the amount to be given to Honduras but added that the program will be carried out by FNUAP and the Ministry of Health.
Head of military position eliminated
TEGUCIGALPA - President Carlos Flores, together with the military high command, has agreed to abolish the position of chief of the armed forces, a post that has been in existence for 35 years.
Flores, who took office in January, told the press that eliminating the position "culminates a series of steps towards the demilitarization of Honduran society. The changes will give the peace and tranquillity so important for our nation (...) and will strengthen democracy and the civil society."
In the past five years the government has eliminated the compulsory military service and transferred the administration of state-owned services such as telecommunications, the merchant navy, and migration services from military to civilian control.
EL SALVADOR
Mayor murdered
SAN SALVADOR - Several assailants murdered the Mayor of Jujutla, José Armando Vallejos, and wounded one of his advisors, local police sources confirmed yesterday.
Vallejos, 51, was murdered on Saturday in the outskirts of the town located 75 miles west of the capital, as he was about to hand several state workers their payroll. A police agent claimed the incident's motive was "apparently to steal his belongings" and added that the individuals took $800 from Vallejos.
During the attack, 70 year old Municipal Secretary José Angel Arriaza was wounded and had to be given medical assistance in a nearby health center.
Police carried out a search of the area to try and capture those responsible.
NICARAGUA
Ortega declines to comment
MANAGUA - Former President Daniel Ortega declined from commenting on the accusations of sexual harassment by him of his stepdaughter Zoilamérica Narváez in a local court.
Ortega simply smiled several times on Saturday night when journalists asked him about the accusations. Also the secretary general of the Sandinista Front for National Liberation (FSLN in Spanish), Ortega was participating in a party sponsored celebration of the National Day for Nicaraguan Mothers.
Several female sympathizers of the FSLN insulted the journalists, and a television reporter was attacked by some women who hurled black paint at her dress and sharp objects at her face. The reporter, although shaken, was unharmed by the incident.
GUATEMALA
Indifference towards elections
GUATEMALA CITY - Although there are just seven days left before the first municipal elections after the 1996 peace treaty between the government and former guerrillas, apathy and indifference reign over the population that is to elect thirty mayors on Sunday.
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE in Spanish) has stated that there are almost 400,000 registered citizens able to vote in 674 centers, but there has been virtually no propaganda from the parties in the media. 171 candidates from 25 parties will take part in the elections .
The mayors elected on Sunday will be in office for 18 months and be relieved of their posts in the year 2000 when President Alvaro Arzú's term concludes.
