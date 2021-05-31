GUATEMALA
Ex-refugees invade, destroy Maya sites
GUATEMALA CITY - Some 475 Guatemalans who returned from Mexico, where they had lived for 15 years as refugees from the Guatemalan civil war, ``have invaded and plundered at least 13 Mayan cities,'' the general director of the Institute of Anthropology and History, Mercedes Flores, said.
``The destruction the invaders are wreaking is widespread, but forests are the main victims. They have damaged (archaeological) monuments,'' Flores added.
She further explained that the invasions are taking place because of the lack of vigilant protection for archaeological landmarks.
NORTEL will invest $70 million in phone lines
GUATEMALA CITY - The NORTEL Canadian-U.S. joint venture will invest $70 million to develop 150,000 new telephone lines for the state Guatemalan Telecommunications Enterprise (GUATEL), official sources announced.
GUATEL's manager Alfredo Guzmán said that 130,000 lines will be used for regular telephones, while the remaining 20,000 will be for cellular service.
HONDURAS
$20 million to protect Plátano River biosphere
TEGUCIGALPA - The United Nations (U.N.) announced yesterday a $20-million grant to protect the Plátano River biosphere and other Honduran areas which are part of the Mesoamerican biological corridor, which extends from southern Mexico to Colombia.
The World Bank will provide the funds through the U.N.'s Environmental Global Fund. The money is to be used in the protection and promotion of the culture of the ethnic groups who live in the Plátano River basin, such as the Tawakas and the Misquitos, said a U.N. release.
AID accused of promoting pill banned in the U.S.
TEGUCIGALPA - Local Catholic authorities and an anti-abortion group, Pro-Vida, accused the United States Agency for International Development (AID) of promoting the use of the oral contraceptive Ovrette, which is banned in the United States (U.S.)
``We have submitted our complaint to the U.S. Congress. We want AID to be investigated; we want the agency to explain why the pill is used in our country, when its sale has been prohibited in the States,'' Pro-Vida chairwoman Marta de Casco said.
EL SALVADOR
USAF doctors provide care in former civil war zones
EL SALVADOR - A group of doctors from the United States Air Force (USAF) will provide care to residents in the Department of Chalatenango, one of the poorest in the country and a war zone in the 80s, a Salvadoran Ministry of Defense release announced.
The visiting USAF staff, plus local doctors, will develop their health campaign starting today and continuing through August 15.
NICARAGUA
President Alemán to seek financial aid in Taiwan
MANAGUA - President Arnoldo Alemán left yesterday for Taiwan, where he expects to obtain financial aid to develop a bilateral land bridge, connecting the Pacific and the Caribbean, with Honduras.
Before his departure, the Nicaraguan chief executive told the press that he will also seek funds to develop an irrigation project in the western part of the country and to establish an agricultural institute.
PANAMA
Minister dispels rumors about anti-drug center
PANAMA CITY - The Minister for Canal Affairs, Jorge Eduardo Ritter, rebuffed rumors about the alleged presence of 2,500 U.S. troops in an international anti-drug center to be established at Howard Air Force Base, on the Pacific end of the Canal, once the waterway is returned to Panama.
``It is absolutely false. We have not even agreed on the number of civilians or soldiers which would be needed at the facility,'' Ritter told the press.