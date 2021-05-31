NICARAGUA
Army killed two criminals
MANAGUA - Two members of a gang of robbers and kidnappers were killed in combat with the army of Nicaragua in Waslala, 270 kilometers (169 miles) northeast of Managua, according to Cap. Aníbal Calero, a spokesman for the armed forces.
The officer said yesterday that the soldiers also rescued two girls who had been kidnapped in the central part of the country.
He explained that the troops first fought with the gang on January 18, when one of the criminals was killed and the two girls rescued. In a second struggle, the troops killed the leader of the gang, Alberto Mairena, and arrested a woman who was not identified.
According to the armed forces, some 50 gangs, with an overall 200 members, are operating in central and northern Nicaragua, and they are being treated as common criminals, now that the former irregular forces in the area were demobilized.
EL SALVADOR
Piracy in the Pacific
SAN SALVADOR - The Salvadoran Chamber of Fishing and Aquaculture (CAMPAC in Spanish) asked for protection from the government and the police for the fishermen who are constant victims of assaults at sea.
CAMPAC sources asserted that they are ``worried by the constant and cowardly assaults'' by Salvadoran pirates who operate in the Pacific coast and who ``have killed or wounded several fishermen.''
According to the Chamber, the last assault was staged last Friday in the department of Usulután, when a fisherman was killed and 2,000 pounds of shrimp stolen.
General's father was murdered
SAN SALVADOR - The police are investigating the murder of Tránsito Corado, 71, the father of former defense minister Gen. Humberto Corado, the Minister of Public Security, Hugo Barrera, disclosed yesterday.
Minister Barrera said the elder Corado was killed last Monday in El Roble, in the western department of Ahuachapán.
According to residents in the area, the victim had received several death threats and had been wounded in an earlier attack, last year.
HONDURAS
Border accord
TEGUCIGALPA - The presidents of El Salvador and Honduras, Armando Calderón and Carlos Roberto Reina respectively, signed an agreement to demarcate the common border within the next 12 months.
The pact was witnessed by the presidents of Guatemala, Alvaro Arzú; Nicaragua, Arnoldo Alemán; and Costa Rica, José María Figueres, who attended the inauguration of the new building of the Central American Bank of Economic Integration in Tegucigalpa.
The agreement seeks to legalize the status of 4,300 Salvadorans who live on the Honduran side of the border and 1,800 Honduras who live in Salvadoran land.
The border differences, which date back 526 years, were settled by the International Court of Justice and it was the dispute over this land that brought about the so-called100-Hour War between the two nations, in July 1969, with a toll of 6,000 people killed and 20,000 injured. There were also 100,000 refugees as a result of the conflict.
Congressional chairman
TEGUCIGALPA - Congressman Rafael Pineda, of the ruling Liberal Party, was elected chairman of the National Congress of Honduras for the transition period until the coming administration, to be inaugurated this January 27, is in place.
The definite board of directors for the 1998-2002 period will take office next Sunday.
GUATEMALA
Capital punishment
GUATEMALA CITY - A local court sentenced José Luis Contreras, 34, and Merdes González, 26, to death by lethal injection, a judicial source disclosed.
The two were identified as the killers of Eduardo Concua and wife María by a son of the couple, who watched the two men as they killed his parents, using machetes, on May 11, 1997, in the village of El Jocotillo, 15 kilometers (9.4 miles) south of this capital city.