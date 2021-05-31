NICARAGUA
Armies develop green operation
MANAGUA - Honduran and Nicaraguan military began patrolling the forest reserves located near the border of their two countries, the director of Territorial Coordination of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Nicaragua, Miguel Reyes, disclosed.
The official explained that the operation is designed to stop the smuggling of hardwood, gold and other natural resources out of the area.
Reyes said there is permanent patrolling of the Río Plátano Reserve in Honduras and the Bosawás Reserve in Nicaragua. He added that special measures have been taken to prevent confusion resulting from the presence of military from both nations in the border region.
Sugar production down 36,800 tons
MANAGUA - The El Niño weather disturbance, plus increases in the costs of diesel fuel, electricity and transportation, have delivered a heavy blow on the production of sugar, according to the National Commission of Sugar Producers (CNPA in Spanish).
CNPA president Noel Chamorro reported that the losses will be over 36,800 tons, as compared to the expected production. He added this decrease will occur in spite of the fact that the area sown this year increased by more than 10,000 acres.
HONDURAS
$25 million for regional development programs
TEGUCIGALPA - Central America will request from cooperating nations and organizations a $25 million donation for development projects in the region, the Honduran Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Fernando García, said.
Minister García said that the request will be presented in Brussels on October 23, in a meeting of the Central American Regional Consulting Group, formed by representatives from the area and from several developed nations and organizations.
``The projects the donation would support promote the economic integration of Central America and a reform of regional institutions,'' Minister García explained.
World Bank grants $8 million for road
TEGUCIGALPA - The World Bank approved an $8-million loan to renew the asphalt of the highway that links Tegucigalpa and the eastern department of El Paraíso, on the border with Nicaragua, the Minister of Transportation, Luis Carlos Zelaya, announced.
The project involves the total reconstruction of a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) section that links the city of El Paraíso and the town of Las Manos, the official explained.
Last April, residents of El Paraíso staged a demonstration to demand the reconstruction of the road. The rally was violently dissolved by the police and two people, including a 12-year old boy, were killed in the action.
As a result, the community expelled the police and public security there has since been under the control of volunteers.
GUATEMALA
Police seized 1.5 tons of cocaine; one dead
GUATEMALA CITY - A drug trafficker was killed and an agent wounded in an operation by the Department of Anti-Drug Operations (DOAN in Spanish), police spokesman Faustino Sánchez disclosed.
García explained that the operation took place in northeastern Guatemala and that it resulted in the seizure of 1.5 tons of cocaine, and also of several heavy firearms and radar-detecting equipment.
The Viceminister of Domestic Affairs, Salvador Gándara, admitted that, excepting for the dead criminal, the traffickers escaped, although at least two of them are wounded.