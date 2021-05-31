HONDURAS
Phone company will pay up
TEGUCIGALPA - The state-owned Honduran Telecommunications Company (HONDUTEL in Spanish) will pay $152 million of its foreign debt -built up during the expansion of its phone services- by issuing bonds, explained the Minister of Finance yesterday.
Minister Gabriela Núñez said that this payment seeks to accelerate the company's process of "financial cleansing", and pay for the 220,000 lines it created five years ago with the financing of the German company Siemens and U.S. company AT&T. The debts will be dealt with either by paying the bonds off or by converting them into shares on the stock market.
Núñez added that "it is necessary to create a healthy company; one that isn't tied by debts to AT&T and Siemens." The debt represents 65 percent of HONDUTEL's foreign debt, which is currently $270 million, added the official.
Minor train wreck
TEGUCIGALPA - Eleven people were injured on Friday when two trains, one carrying passengers and the other a banana shipment, collided in the country's northern region.
A spokesperson for the Honduran Red Cross indicated that there were no fatalities, and that all those injured were traveling on the passenger train.
A police source said that four of the most seriously injured people have been transferred to a state hospital in San Pedro Sula, while the others are in an assistance center in the city of La Lima.
EL SALVADOR
Protecting the forest
SAN SALVADOR - Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador will promote a plan to protect 2,895 sq. miles of rainforest shared by the three countries and stimulate the development among the people living there, informed the Salvadoran Vice-President Enrique Borgo.
"To keep this area intact we need to give other alternatives to those people who live off the forest, so they can let it regenerate itself," said Borgo.
The joint plan is directed to protect the forest known as "El Trifinio," because it is located on the three countries' borders. It has so far cost the three countries and the European Union some $40 million.
GUATEMALA
Compensation for death of journalist
GUATEMALA CITY - The payment of a compensation to the family of U.S. journalist Nicholas Blake, murdered here in 1985, is in the hands of President Alvaro Arzú, informed official sources yesterday.
The Presidential Commission of Human Rights (COPREDEH in Spanish) announced that there will be an audience before the Inter American Human Rights Court (CIDH in Spanish) on 10 June in Costa Rica, where the amount to be paid will be decided.
Blake's family has asked for $2.1 million, but the issue is in the hands of Arzú, said Cruz Munguía, a sub-director of COPREDEH. Blake was murdered by members of the now defunct Self Defense Civil Patrols (PAC) in the northwest region of the country.
PANAMA
Anti-drug center negotiations
PANAMA CITY - The U.S. wishes to prolong the negotiations over the creation of an anti-drug center in an airbase near the Panama Canal, according to press reports.
The sub-secretaries of the Department of State and of Defense, among other U.S. officials interested in the negotiations, agreed to extend the time of negotiations according to the weekly "Inside the Pentagon", quoted yesterday by local La Prensa daily.
The U.S. and Panama have been negotiating the bilateral creation of an anti-drug center for over year, but there are still "substantial disagreements" between the countries, according to Panamanian negotiator Jorge Ritter.
Exchange Rate
Costa Rica (colón): 254.44
El Salvador (colón): 8.755
Guatemala (quetzal): 6.2741
Honduras (lempira): 13.310
Nicaragua (córdoba): 10.464