Guatemala
Violent fans
GUATEMALA CITY - At least 72 soccer fans were injured Wednesday evening at the Mateo Flores National Stadium, in a brawl following the first-division match between Comunicaciones and Municipal (3-0), the Fire Department reported.
Players Martín Machón (Comunicaciones) and German Ruano (Municipal) began the fight on the field. Officials from both teams and fans joined the ensuing free-for-all, which was disbanded by the police. Also, the violent fans damaged 20 cars outside the stadium.
On October 16, 1996, in the same stadium, a stampede before the match between the national teams from Guatemala and Costa Rica, there was a stampede whose toll was 80 dead, 200 injured.
EL SALVADOR
Successful privatization
LONDON, England - ``This is a fantastic achievement for El Salvador and a landmark operation for the sector in Central America,'' stated James Scruby, of Dresdner-Kleinwort-Benson, the company that coordinated the successful privatization of four power companies in the Central American nation.
The government of El Salvador announced earlier this week that it had sold 75 per cent of the shares of each of the four state utility companies for $586.1 million.
According to Salvadoran authorities, 20 per cent of the shares was purchased by 3,900 of the former employees of the state companies, while the remaining 5 per cent will be sold on the public in the Salvadoran stock exchange.
HONDURAS
Aid for El Niño victims
TEGUCIGALPA - The World Food Program (WFP) granted Honduras aid worth $730,000 to help some 5,000 families who are affected by El Niño.
The cooperation agreement was signed by the WFP delegate for Central America and the Caribbean, Francisco Roque, and by the Honduran Minister of Agriculture, Ricardo Arias.
The aid consists in 1,800 tons of corn, 103 tons of beans, and 67 tons of vegetable oil, Minister Arias explained.
He added that Honduras is contributing $108,000 earmarked for the storing and distribution of the food.
Aid from Washington a must for investigation
TEGUCIGALPA - The state's Commissioner for Human Rights, Leo Valladares, presented the U.S. government with a request for help in finding true explanations on the fate of 184 people who disappeared at the hands of death squads in Honduras in the 80s.
Valladares did so in Washington, during a meeting with U.S. senators, congressmen, and officials.
Honduras has requested, since August 1995, that Washington declassify documents from the CIA, the Pentagon, and the State Department which would allow the trial of the soldiers and the police agents involved in the disappearances.
NICARAGUA
Conditional support
MANAGUA - The Nicaraguan government said that if Tegucigalpa wants Managua to acknowledge the ruling of the International Court of Justice of The Hague which settled the border differences between Honduras and El Salvador, it will have to negotiate a settlement of the Nicaragua-Honduras differences regarding their sea limit in the Atlantic.
The Nicaraguan Minister of Foreign Relations, Emilio Alvarez, asserted that his nation was not a party to the Honduras-El Salvador settlement, which benefited the former by granting it access to the Pacific Ocean through the Gulf of Fonseca.
``What Honduras wants is that Nicaragua acknowledge the international ruling of The Hague (issued in 1992), but Nicaragua had no part in that settlement,'' Minister Alvarez said. ``If Honduras wants us to acknowledge that ruling, to which we were not a party, it would also have to admit a settlement on our claims on the Atlantic, a much more complex issue,'' he added.