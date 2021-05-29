UPALA, Costa Rica - It began pouring early last Wednesday morning and, except for short breaks, the rainfall hadn't stopped by late afternoon yesterday.
The Niño, Pizotillo, Huacalito and Zapote rivers overflowed, so did other streams in the area, and the list of isolated towns has been increasing as fast as the rain falls: Cuatro Bocas, Cartago Norte, Villa Hermosa, San Isidro, Nazareth, El Porvenir, Jomusa, Santa Adela, La Chepa, Buenos Aires, La Victoria...
The coordinator of the Emergency Commission in Upala, Col. Luis Aponte, admits that it is next to impossible to establish the number of the people affected or to assess the extent of the damage.
``At least 1300 families are affected, that we know of. There are 382 people in several emergency shelters, but this is only some of them, because many sought refuge in the homes of friends which are located in higher ground,'' Col. Aponte admits.
``We know that there are some 100 people surrounded by the waters in Jomusa, but we need a helicopter to rescue them,'' the official added.
He also pointed out that medical reinforcements are urgently needed, as are bottled water and other basic food and clothes. ``We have distributed some 5000 gallons of water with our six outboard motors, but we are far from meeting at least part of the needs of the affected.''
Total losses
``We lost everything in a flash. We could salvage nothing, not even some clothes. All I was able to do was save my five children,'' Felipa Ocón recalled of her woes in Villa Hermosa.
In San Miguel de Bijagua, farmer Julio Ramírez, 47, tried to cross the Chimurria River, but became the first fatal victim of the floods.
With a makeshift stretcher, residents of El Progreso carried Elsa Flores, who is sick, to safer ground and the possibility of medical care.
The stories pile up, just like the messages reporting damage or asking for help arriving at the seat of the municipality of Upala, where presidential delegate Juan Bosco Acevedo and Red Cross volunteers try to sort the confusion out and help as much as the means available allow them.
In San José de Upala, 80 percent of the homes were flooded and their residents had to seek higher ground to save their lives. There the aqueduct was destroyed. ``We have no drinking water, not even a little for our baby,'' Vilma García-López told La Nación.
Jomusa became a ghost town in a wink. ``It was leave or drown. We lost everything. Just four days ago we had sown some beans, but the water washed everything away,'' farmer Pablo Jiménez said.
Late yesterday, authorities in Upala were coordinating with the government in San José in order to develop emergency actions to at least alleviate the crisis the residents of the canton are going through.