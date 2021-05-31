SAN JOSE - A 17 year old girl, originally from Hatillo 5 (just south of downtown San José) was admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital on Thursday with symptoms that arose suspicions and fears among the physicians about a possible case of classic dengue with hemorrhagic manifestations.
This diagnosis, however, has not yet been proved because the results have not been confirmed by the laboratory. It is estimated that the doctors will have them tomorrow.
The information was given by the Minister of Health Rogelio Pardo via telephone from Quepos, where he was in the middle of a tour through the area's communities on Friday evening.
According to Pardo, officials from the Health Ministry went to Hatillo 5 to detect possible mosquito breeding grounds.
However, the teenager had made a visit to Tucurrique de Jiménez in Cartago a week ago, and the authorities have not ruled out the possibility that she was infected there.
Vice-Minister of Health Xinia Carvajal assured on Friday that the girl's symptoms are very similar to those manifested by a patient infected with dengue: generalized pain, fever, and spots on the neck and back.
On Friday, a day after she entered the hospital, the teenager was on stable condition and out of danger, but she still had a low white blood cell count, added the vice-minister.
The victim's mother -who did not want to give her or her daughter's name- said on Friday night that the doctors fears about dengue, first expressed in the emergency room, caught her by surprise.
"She begun to feel ill last Saturday with a fever and vomiting. By Thursday afternoon I took her to a hospital and from there I came here. They originally told me that she would be able to leave by Saturday, but I spoke with the doctor and he told me that the ministry had not allowed this" because of their suspicions.
The woman doubted that her daughter might have contracted her symptoms in Tucurrique. "They always fumigate there," she said.
Vice-minister Carvajal also stated that several ministry officials "blocked" some 150 houses neighboring the victim's one in Hatillo 5.
This involves searching, house by house, for possible nests of the transmitter mosquito, the Aedes aegypti ; fumigating the grounds; looking for people with fever; and in some places, using a chemical that kills existing larvae in the water.
There have been fears about a possible recurrence of the disease with the onset of the rainy season, which provides the mosquitoes with optimal breeding conditions: an abundance of stagnant water.
Ministry officials have not discovered further cases.