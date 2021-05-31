MONTEVERDE, Costa Rica - The quiet of Santa Elena de Monteverde, home to one of the most visited cloud forest natural reserves in Costa Rica was shattered at 3:25 p.m. this Tuesday, when five gunmen, wearing ski masks, robbed the local branch of the Banco Nacional (National Bank) and got away with some ¢3 million (roughly $12,000).
Alfredo Gómez, an officer of the Santa Elena Rural Guard, exchanged shots with the robbers -- who were armed with AK-47 sub-machine guns -- and wounded one of them.
The attackers escaped in a pick up truck, but they were soon to continue on foot, since their vehicle caught fire.
Gómez told La Nación that in his exchange of fire with the robbers, when he wounded one of the men, he ran out of ammo.
Left only with the power of words, he shouted ``You are lost! Give up! You are lost!''. The men got on the truck and got away.
``The truth is that the one who was lost was me, I had nothing to shoot with. They fired several volleys at me; the bullets hit the walls, everywhere around me, but I did not feel fear. It was a strange sensation,'' Gómez added.
Chase
The police, with the help of local guides, chased the robbers, who sought refuge in the forest of a biological reserve near Monteverde National Park and there was another shoot out, in which another of the criminals was wounded.
The officers found blood, apparently from the wounded, and other evidence of the robbers.
Yesterday there were at least three other exchanges between the police and the robbers.
Police sources said late yesterday that the arrest of the criminals was a matter of hours.